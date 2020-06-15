“I’ll Make Out Time To Be Present In The Labour Room With Regina Daniels” – Ned Nwoko (Video)

Popular Nigerian lawmaker, Ned Nwoko has debunked claims that his wife, Regina Daniels has put to bed.

During a recent Instagram live chat with Dele Momodu, the lawmaker showed off his pregnant wife and he said he will try as much as possible to be present in the labour room when it is time for the delivery of their baby.

Although, he hinted that the child may either be born in Nigeria or somewhere else.

Momodu went on to ask Daniels for her daily routine as a soon-to-be mum.

The expectant actress said she is still working on kicking off her television station soon so she often goes to the office.

