‘I’m Not Accepting Gifts This Year’ – Tonto Dikeh Speaks On Her Birthday (Photo)

Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has pointed out that she doesn’t want to receive any gifts for her birthday this year.

The actress made a post on Instagram where she spoke on her birthday which is coming up just in a few days.

Tonto pointed out that she had received a lot of messages from her fans and followers.

Sharing on Instagram she wrote: “Got over 50dms on gifts, this is a collective reply..
I’m grateful… #Post&Delete”

