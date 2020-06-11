‘I’m Not Like Bobrisky Who Denies Being Gay’ – Chef Ayomide

Nigerian man, identified as Chef Ayomide, has taken a swipe at Bobrisky as he calls the cross-dresser gay and in denial.

The man shared a video on his Instagram page where he was seen with another man as they shared intimacy.

Sharing the video, the chef said he is queer and not living in denial like Bobrisky is.

Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote: “This is real me… I’m setting Instagram on fire,🌎🌏 I’m not bobrisky still denying being queer… This is real me. I’m queer.”

See Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBQscJHnV5b/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link