‘I’m Surprised Naira Marley Has Not Been Arrested’ – Executive Jets CEO, Sam Iwuajoku

Sam Iwuajoku, the Chief Executive Officer of Executive Jets Services Limited, has said that he is surprised that popular rapper, Naira Marley and his crew members are still roaming around freely.

The aviation company CEO, in an interview with Premium Times, said he wonders why the federal government is yet to apprehend the rapper for violating the interstate travel ban.

Iwuajoku also confirmed he wrote the apology letter addressed to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika even though it was out of anger.

In his words;

“Why will anyone be moving around unnecessarily during a pandemic? Moving around for musical concert at this time is ‘unnecessary movement’. I am wondering why they were not even arrested.

Read Also: ‘I Won’t Be Using Your Useless Airline Again’ – Naira Marley Tells Executive Jet Services

“I have been abused by people who said I referred to them as ‘useless people’ but I don’t care. If you see the truth, say it. Although I said so in anger, that is still my position today.”

The airline boss still reiterated his earlier position of mistaking Naira Marley for Minister of Works, ‘Babatunde Fashola’.