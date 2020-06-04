In 2 Hours, Tacha Makes N7.5million From New Merchandise

The reality star’s new product, Power Tacha
The reality star's new product, Power Tacha

Popular reality star, Tacha’s much-anticipated merchandise, which was released on Wednesday got sold out within two hours of being available online.

The reality star was able to leverage on the publicity from the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem Reunion to announce the arrival of her new merchandise, a wireless charging power bank, called Power Tacha.

Information Nigeria recalls the ex-participants of the reality show said she bragged the most while in the House on Day 3 of the reunion show.

One of the buyers included music executive, Don Jazzy, who paid for 20 pieces to be distributed among fans of the serial entrepreneur.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the reality star revealed she had finished selling her new merchandise as she wrote;

“WE SOLD OUT!!!!!!!!
WE CONFIDENTLY BRAG DIFFERENTLY!!!! 500PCS SOLD OUT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! SOLD OUT!!!!!!!! SOLD OUT IN 2HRS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

See post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA_g5Q1jXCS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

