In 2 Hours, Tacha Makes N7.5million From New Merchandise

Popular reality star, Tacha’s much-anticipated merchandise, which was released on Wednesday got sold out within two hours of being available online.

The reality star was able to leverage on the publicity from the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem Reunion to announce the arrival of her new merchandise, a wireless charging power bank, called Power Tacha.

Information Nigeria recalls the ex-participants of the reality show said she bragged the most while in the House on Day 3 of the reunion show.

THE HOUR TO BRAG HAS COME!!!!

Introducing “POWER TACHA” a portable WIRELESS POWER BANK great utility for smartphone users -SUCTION CUP -WIRELESS CHARGING -10,000 mAh

POWER TACHA N15,000

DELIVERY WITHIN NIG N2,000

BRAG DIFFERENT ORDER POWER TACHA NOW!!!!!!!!!!#TachaPower pic.twitter.com/JbINJSXpyJ — TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) June 3, 2020

One of the buyers included music executive, Don Jazzy, who paid for 20 pieces to be distributed among fans of the serial entrepreneur.

20PCS OF POWER TACHA GOING OUT FREE TO TITANS🔱

Cc @DONJAZZY 🙏🏽

THANK YOU BOSS

YOU ARE OVERLY SUPPORTIVE AND I WILL FOREVER BE GRATEFUL!!!!🙏🏽

God BLESS YOUR KIND HEART💋

•#BigTachaRenuion #TachaPower #PowerTacha pic.twitter.com/M3a2cghUjd — TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) June 4, 2020

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the reality star revealed she had finished selling her new merchandise as she wrote;

“WE SOLD OUT!!!!!!!!

WE CONFIDENTLY BRAG DIFFERENTLY!!!! 500PCS SOLD OUT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! SOLD OUT!!!!!!!! SOLD OUT IN 2HRS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

