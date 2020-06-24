Insecurity: Nigerian Soldier Arrested After For Blasting Buratai

A soldier of the Nigerian Army, Lance Corporal Martins, has been arrested after making a video blasting the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, and other security chiefs in the country.

The soldier was arrested on the orders of Buratai.

According to SaharaReporters, the soldier was picked by senior military officers, who said they were acting based on an “order from above”.

In the video Martins made, the soldier expressed his anger at the security chiefs especially Buratai, and Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, for not being committed to end the incessant killings of Nigerians by terrorists and armed bandits.