It Is Safer To Worship From Home, Despite Lifting Ban On Religious Gatherings: FG

The federal government said on Tuesday that it is safer to worship at home despite the lifting of ban on religious gatherings.

As part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country, the federal government placed a ban on large gatherings which included worship centres in April.

However, Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, also the chairman of the presidential task force on COVID-19 announced on Monday that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the reopening of churches and mosques based on some guidelines.

Speaking at a briefing Tuesday evening, Sani Aliyu, national coordinator of the presidential task force on COVID-19, said it is safer to worship at home.

