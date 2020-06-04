‘It Is Time To Take Care Of Myself’, Davido Says As He Changes His Phone Number

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has shared that he will be going off the grid for a while as he needs time alone.

The singer took to Instagram to make this announcement known to his fans and followers as he pointed out that he would be back.

In his post, he also pointed out that he would be working on other projects while away.

READ ALSO – ‘Anything I Say About Davido Or Tacha Should Be Considered As News’ – Kemi Olunloyo

Sharing on Instagram, the singer wrote in part: “…All my life, I’ve put ppl before me. I think it’s time I actually live my life and take care of myself…”

See Post Here: