‘It Was A Beautiful Scene’ – Trump Reacts To George Floyd’s Protesters Getting Tear-gassed

US President, Donald Trump has reacted to the US National Guard using tear gas to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters in Minnesota.

Trump described the use of teargas on protesters who took to the streets in response to the killing of George Floyd, as a ‘beautiful scene.’

Speaking at an event in Dallas, Texas, the president shared his views on efforts made by the Minnesota National Guard to restore order.

READ ALSO – US Protest: Donald Trump’s Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame Defaced

Speaking, Trump said in part: “‘It was like a miracle. Just everything stopped. I’ll never forget the scene, it’s not supposed to be a beautiful scene but to me it was. After you watch policemen run out of a police precinct. ”

Watch The Video Here: