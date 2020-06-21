Iyabo Ojo Celebrates Her Son As He Turns 21 (Video)

Popular Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo gushed about her love for first son, Festus as she celebrated his 21 years old on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, the single mum of two posted a lovely photo of her son accompanied with a lovely message.

Ojo also shared a video capturing the moment she surprised him with cakes and gifts.

The movie star wrote;

“@festo_baba My golden man, my hero, my heartbeat, my first love, my everything, .

i have loved you from when you were still in my womb & that moment you popped out can never be forgotten,

.

you’re my true definition of unending love, I love you for the wonderful little boy that you were to the strong and kind, handsome, brave, young man that you are now, and the incredible son that I know you will always be.

.

Never stop believing in God, never stop believing in You, never give up on your dreams. Stay focus, always put your eyes on the bigger picture while you grow with the small ones, never get distracted by the storm, stay calm, it will surely pass, .

never lose faith, God’s got you, be humble, be respectful, never look down on anyone, you may need them as you journey through life, .

Never stop making others happy, in this you will find inner happiness, never stop loving, it makes you a stronger & unique soul …………

.

Mama’s got your back forever 💋 Happy 21st birthday son 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 I Love you scatter“

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CBr-1NRHP4U/?igshid=4p6976ty1x25