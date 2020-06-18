Jimmy Odukoya, Deyemi Okanlawon, Iyanya Become Street Hawkers For A Day (Video)

Popular Nigerian celebrities, Jimmy Odukoya, Deyemi Okanlawon and Iyanya decided to become street hawkers for a day.

Taking to Instagram, Tunde Ednut shared a video capturing the moment Jimmy Odukoya, the son of late Bimbo Odunkoya, was made to hawk boiled groundnuts while colleague, Okanlawon was given the task to sell garden eggs.

Popular singer, Iyanya had to move around the busy road with a bottle of soapy water and a squeegee to wipe the windscreens of cars.

In the end, the trio noted that it was a humbling moment and an eye-opener for each of them as they felt what people pass through daily to make ends meet.

