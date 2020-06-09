Johnny Drille Opens Up On Struggles He Faced As A Child

By
Michael Isaac
-
Johnny Drille

Popular Nigerian pop singer, Johnny Drille, has taken a walk down memory lane in remembering his family and the struggles he faced as a child.

The singer, in a post on his Instagram, shared that his father owed a lot of rent and was always going out his way to please his children.

Drille also pointed out that his father made every one of their struggles looked fun.

Sharing on Instagram, he wrote in part: “…My dad defied all the odds despite his background, he rose above all his limitations to make a life for himself and for us his children…”

See His Post Here:

Johnny Drille
The Singer’s Post
Johnny Drille
More Photos

