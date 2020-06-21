Joke Silva Pens Lovely Message To Olu Jacobs To Celebrate Father’s Day

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva is celebrating her husband Olu Jacobs on the occasion of Father’s Day.

Taking to Instagram, the actress and producer shared a photo of herself and her husband as she wrote down sweet words to accompany it.

Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs are one of Nollywood veterans who have worn the hearts of their fans and the Nigerian audience.

Sharing the photo, the actress wrote in part: “Father of my children, I celebrate you. Oludotun Jacobs (MFR), you were a wonderful present father when they were kids, you ARE a wealth of wisdom now that they are young men…”

See Photo Here:

