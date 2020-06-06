Juliet Ibrahim Speaks On The Future Of Acting With Kemi Olunloyo (Video)

Popular Nollywood actress, Juliet Ibrahim has opened up on what life could mean after the coronavirus is gone.

In an interview with Kemi Olunloyo on Instagram, the actress spoke on holding and acting intimate roles in movies that involve kissing other actors.

According to Juliet Ibrahim, the coronavirus will change everything and will be an eye-opener to Nollywood.

READ ALSO – ‘I Am Not Hiding Him’ – Juliet Ibrahim Says As She Finds Love Again

The actress also spoke on having actors vaccinated against other diseases before giving them roles that involve kissing other actors.

Watch Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CBE7pnynvdm/