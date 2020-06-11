June 12: Buhari To Address Nigerians On Friday

President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation on a live broadcast, Friday, June 12, 2020 at 7:00am in commemoration of the country’s Democracy Day.

This was announced by Femi Adesina, Spokesperson to the President in a statement on Thursday.

The presidential spokesperson also urged television and radio stations as well as other electronic media outlets to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria respectively for the broadcast.

Meanwhile, the federal government had declared Friday, June 12, as public holiday to mark this year’s Democracy Day Celebration.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government, while he congratulated Nigerians home and abroad for the entrenchment of democratic rule in the country.