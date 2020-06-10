JUST IN: Court Frees Girl Who Killed Attempted Rapist

A 15-year-old girl charged with murdering a 51-year-old man, Babatunde Ishola who tried to rape her has been freed by a Magistrate court in Yaba, Lagos.

The police had filed a suit against the Senior Secondary School (SSS) 3 pupil, name withheld, following advice from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Magistrate Philip Adebowale Ojo struck out the murder charge filed by the defendant on Wednesday.

The Director, Lagos State Office of the Public Defender (OPD), Dr. Babajide Martins, whose office defended the young girl pro bono, has hailed the decision of the court.