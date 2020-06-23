JUST IN: Police Seal Off APC National Secretariat

The crisis rocking the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) seems to be getting deeper as the police have sealed off the national Secretariat of the Party on Tuesday morning.

This is coming barely 24 hours after some protesters stormed the secretariat and demanded that the NWC be dissolved.

The members of the national working committee (NWC) of the party have been in disagreement after an appellate court upheld the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman of the APC.

Since Oshiomhole’s suspension, no fewer than three acting national chairman of the party have surfaced.