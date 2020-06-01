JusticeForUwa: IGP Deploys Investigative, Forensic Support To Edo Command

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has deployed more investigative and forensic support to the Edo State Police Command regarding the death of UNIBEN undergraduate, Vera Uwaila Omozuwa.

Uwaila who was a 100 level student of the microbiology of the institution, was raped and killed in the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Miracle Sanctuary Mega Parish, Edo Province 10, Ikpoba Hill area of Benin City, by unknown attackers.

According to the report, the deceased was raped and her head struck with a fire extinguisher.

In a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, on Monday, the IGP promised the perpetrators would be arrested and brought to book.

“As part of deliberate and concerted efforts by the Nigeria Police High Command to unravel the circumstances surrounding the brutal attack and unfortunate death of Miss Vera Uwaila Omosuwa in Benin, Edo State on 28th and 30th May, 2020 respectively, the Inspector General of Police has deployed additional investigations aids and forensic support to Edo State Police Command to complement and expedite actions in the ongoing investigations into the unfortunate incident.

“The IGP, while condemning the attack, commiserates with the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased. He calls for calm and assures that the Force will surely bring the perpetrators of the callous act to book in the shortest possible time,” the statement read.