Kannywood Actor, Ali Nuhu, Loses Father

Kannywood actor, Ali Nuhu, has lost his father, Nuhu Paloma, to an undisclosed illness.

Nuhu Paloma was a former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in their home state, Gombe State.

Fellow Kannywood stars, Adam Zango and Maryam Booth, took to Instagram to send condolence messages to the ‘Last Flight to Abuja’ star.

His friends and colleagues took to Instagram to say prayers and well wishes to both the departed and those that he has left behind.

Nuhu Paloma is survived by his wife, Fatima Karderam and his sons Ali and Kabiru Poloma.