Kano To Begin Compulsory Drug Tests For Political Office Holders, Civil Servants, Students

Kano state governor, Umar Ganduje has revealed that the state is set to begin compulsory drug tests for civil servants, political office holders and students seeking admission into the state’s tertiary institution.

Speaking via a statement by his commissioner for information, Mallam Muhammed Garba, Ganduje restates his administration’s commitment to ensure the state stays free of cases of drug abuse.

Statement below:

”The Ganduje-led administration has been passionate about fighting illicit drug trafficking and abuse and set up a task force.

“The governor instituted programmes aimed at curtailing drug abuse. This includes setting up and streamlining activities for the stats Task Force committee, which had intercepted and destroyed about a billion naira worth drugs,” he said.