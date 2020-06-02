Kemi Olunloyo Mourns Majek Fashek

Popular Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has taken a trip down memory lane in remembrance of reggae singer, Majek Fashek.

The journalist, on her Instagram post, shared a photo she shares with the singer as she reacted to the news of his death.

Kemi pointed out that the singer, when he was alive had referred to her as his favourite journalist.

The journalist also shared her last words to him in 2019 and how Majek Fashek has always been one of her favourites.

See Her Post Here: