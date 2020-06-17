Kemi Olunloyo Prays For Davido, Chioma, Wishes Them Happy Marital Life

Popular Nigerian journalist, Dr. Kemi Olunloyo, has said some word of prayers for Davido and Chioma as she prayed for their relationship.

The journalist who pointed out earlier that she has forgiven Davido over their long-lasting feud, has taken a step further with the artist.

Taking to Instagram, she shared that she wishes them well in their relationship as she prayed for marriage.

READ ALSO – Finally, Kemi Olunloyo Forgives Davido

Sharing on Instagram, the journalist wrote: “…so help you God! Chioma my lover will change to Chioma my wifey… God bless all the kids.”

See Her Post Here: