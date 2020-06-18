Kemi Olunloyo Reacts To Cubana Chief Priest’s Arrest, Detention (Video)

By
Michael Isaac
-
Cubana Chiefpriest
Popular Nigerian Socialte Cubana Chiefpriest

Popular Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has reacted to the police coming after popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chief Priest.

According to the journalist, Cubana Chief Priest is neither a yahoo boy nor a fraudster and the police is preying on hard-working Nigerians.

Dr. Kemi made this revelation in a recent Instagram live session she hosted on her Instagram page.

The journalist also talked about corruption in the police as she asked people to stand for justice and what is right.

Watch The Video Here:

