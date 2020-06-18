Kemi Olunloyo Speaks Against Racism In US (Video)

Popular Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has opened up on experiencing racism in the United States and her plans on returning.

In an Instagram Live video she made where she addressed some issues, she pointed out that there is nothing left for her in Nigeria.

Kemi shared that it was racism that made her leave the US as she shared that her honesty has kept her apart from her parents.

READ ALSO – Kemi Olunloyo Prays For Davido, Chioma, Wishes Them Happy Marital Life

The journalist also shared that she was deported from Canada and not the US.

Watch The Video Here: