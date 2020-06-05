Kemi Olunloyo Speaks On Feud With Davido (Video)

by
Kemi Olunloyo
Kemi Olunloyo

Popular Nigerian journalist, Dr. Kemi Olunloyo has spoken further about her feud with Nigerian singer, Davido.

Dr. Kemi, in her post, pointed out that she will not be explaining why she has been dragging Davido.

The journalist also asked Davido’s fans what he has done to her and she would only stop if Davido comes out and apologize to her.

READ ALSO – ‘Anything I Say About Davido Or Tacha Should Be Considered As News’ – Kemi Olunloyo

Dr. Kemi also stated the Davido’s signee, Peruzzi is in trouble as she has interviewed some of the ladies that accused him of rape.

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
, ,
0

You may also like

Emma Ugolee and Olamide

‘The impact of Olamide’s ‘Yahoo Boy No Laptop’ on the youths’ – Ugolee

Teen Actress, Regina Daniels Beautiful In Short Crazy Jeans

Teen Actress, Regina Daniels Beautiful In Short Crazy Jeans

Vector and His Manager Part Ways

Vector and His Manager Part Ways

Toyin Aimakhu Moves Back Into Matrimonial Home, Says She’s Learnt Her Lessons

The Great Real Madrid Chase for Finding A Replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo

Today’s Question: Which is a bigger hit, Soco or Flora my Flawa

Mercy Johnson Shares Photos While Working On Movie Set

Photo: Timi Dakolo Poses With Snoop Dogg In Atlanta Georgia

Chris Brown Admits He Doesn’t Understand The Concept Of Love, Fame And Money

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *