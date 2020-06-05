Kemi Olunloyo Speaks On Feud With Davido (Video)

Popular Nigerian journalist, Dr. Kemi Olunloyo has spoken further about her feud with Nigerian singer, Davido.

Dr. Kemi, in her post, pointed out that she will not be explaining why she has been dragging Davido.

The journalist also asked Davido’s fans what he has done to her and she would only stop if Davido comes out and apologize to her.

Dr. Kemi also stated the Davido’s signee, Peruzzi is in trouble as she has interviewed some of the ladies that accused him of rape.

Watch The Video Here: