Khafi Kareem Celebrates Her Mother’s Birthday

BBNaija reality TV star, Khafi Kareem penned an emotional piece on Instagram to celebrate her mum on her birthday.

Khafi’s mum turned a year older on Monday.

Information Nigeria recalls the reality TV star recently lost her brother, Alexander Kareem who was shot dead close to their family house in London.

Taking to the photo-sharing, the former MET Policewoman decided to brighten up her mum’s day with a lovely message alongside a video of her late brother.

The reality TV star wrote;

“Happy Birthday Mummy. I know today isn’t happy as it should be, as in an ideal world, all four of your children should be here celebrating with you today. Two weeks ago none of us would have thought this wouldn’t be the case. You are going through the unimaginable right now but still we celebrate you mummy. We thank God for your life and we thank God you had the honour of being such an amazing mother to Alex, doing everything you could to give us everything you could. We your children who remain do not take you for granted. Even though Alex isn’t physically here, I know he is with us in spirit and joining us as we say Happy Birthday. I also bet that he is still pretending to not want a kiss, then leaning in for one anyway 😇❤️ We love you mummy, every tear you are crying shall turn into joy“

See screenshot of her post below: