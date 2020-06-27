Khafi Kareem Gives Update On Her Brother’s Death

2019 BBNaija housemate, Khafi Kareem has taken to her social media space to give an update on her younger brother’s murder.

The reality TV star shared a news report which states that UK detectives have placed a £10,000 bounty for anyone that can provide information that will lead to the arrest of the murderer.

Her post reads;

”Detectives hunting a gunman who shot a student dead near his home in Shepherd’s Bush have issued a £10,000 reward for information – received anonymously – which leads to the arrest of whoever is responsible for his death.

Alexander Kareem, 20, a “computer whiz” who was due to study IT at university in September, had just left a shop in Askew Road when he was gunned down at 12.40am on June 8.

Police, who believe the killing was a case of mistaken identity, issued an image of a white Range Rover found burned out about two miles from the crime scene and appealed for information.

Alexa Loukas, London regional manager at Crimestoppers said: “Alexander had a great future ahead of him and his life has been senselessly cut short. “We are offering this reward because his family deserve to see justice.” DCI Wayne Jolley, added: “We continue to work round the clock to find answers for Alexander’s friends and family. “We are appealing to those who have information to call and say what you know. There are people out there who know who was in the white Range Rover that night. “You are protecting someone who has committed a terrible crime and needs to be brought to justice. Please think of Alex’s family and friends who deserve to know what happened to him. “We are hoping this significant reward, put up by Crimestoppers, will encourage people to come forward. It is 100 per cent anonymous. “There continues to be additional patrols in the area and we want to reassure the public that we will do all we can to bring those responsible to justice.” Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org to give information.“



See her post below: