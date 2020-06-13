Khafi’s Younger Brother Reportedly Murdered In London

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Khafi Kareem has been thrown into mourning after her younger brother was reportedly murdered in London.

According to The Sun UK, the young man identified as Alexander Kareem was gunned down very close to his family home in Shepherd’s Bush, West London.

The 20-year-old was walking home along Askew Road after a trip to a convenience store.

Unfortunately, he didn’t make it back home as he died after a gunman opened fire at 12.40am on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Khafi shared a black image with the caption; “00:40”

