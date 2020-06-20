Kim Oprah Celebrates 900k Instagram Followers With Stunning Photos

2019 Big Brother Naija housemate, Kim Oprah has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate the increase in her following count.

The reality TV star cum entrepreneur finally garnered 900 thousand followers on the photo-sharing app.

To appreciate her fans, Kim shared a risqué photo in which she donned a monochrome trouser and jacket as well as a revealing bra top.

The former BBNaija housemate also shared a selfie and many assumed she either suffered a wardrobe malfunction or she intentionally wore the outfit.

Sharing the photo, the reality Tv star wrote;

“Do not Quit, someone is praying for you and you’ll make it ✊🏽.

•

•

Thank you for 900k following fam“

See her post below: