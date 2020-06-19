Korede Bello Advices Fans Against Rape (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer and Marvin Records signee, Korede Bello, has shared his piece on the rape culture in Nigeria.

According to the singer, every responsible man is supposed to stand against rape and rapist and avoid making excuses for rapist.

Bello also encouraged women to come out with force to tell their truths and not be afraid of being victimized.

Sharing on Twitter, the singer wrote in part: “Every responsible man should stand against Rape, Sexual assault and Rapists because we are all connected to at least 3 women and fundamentally it is the humane thing to do…”

See His Post Here: