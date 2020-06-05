Korede Bello Reveals The Kind Of Partner He Wants (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer, Korede Bello, has shared the kind of qualities he would be looking out for in a partner.

According to the singer, he shares little or no concerns about sexual compatibility with his partner.

The singer shared that he is more concerned about the intellectual and emotional compatibility with his potential partner.

READ ALSO – You Can’t Please People Who Have Made Up Their Mind: Korede Bello

Sharing on Twitter, the singer wrote: “I’m more concerned about intellectual and emotional compatibility in a relationship than I am about sexual compatibility.”

See His Post Here: