Kylie Jenner Tops World’s Highest Paid Celebrity List A Week After Forbes Report

American business magazine, Forbes has said that even though not a billionaire, Kylie Jenner is the highest-paid celebrity in the world.

During the annual Forbes list, Kylie and her brother-in-law Kanye West topped as the highest-paid celebrities, but sports stars, including Roger Federer and Lionel Messi, dominated the top 10.

The 22-year-old half-sister of Kim Kardashian, made headlines a week ago when Forbes said that after reviewing data from the Coty sale, it no longer believed she was a billionaire as it had declared a year ago.

READ ALSO – Kylie Jenner Reacts To Forbes Report About Her Net Worth

Jenner responded saying that the original Forbes estimate was based on “several inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions.”