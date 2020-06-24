Lady Allegedly Raped By D’Banj Files Criminal Complaint

Miss Seyitan Babatayo, the lady who was allegedly raped by singer, D’Banj, has made a formal rape complaint to the Nigerian Police Force.

Information Nigeria recalls the lady accused the singer of raping her in a hotel room in Lagos in 2018.

Miss Seyitan has released an official press statement on the ongoing rape case with D’Banj.

The statement revealed that she filed a criminal complaint at the Gender Desk of Lagos Police Command Headquarters in Ikeja on 22 June.

In a nutshell, the lady recounted her ordeal on 16 June and she said that she was unlawfully arrested after four policemen gained accessed to her by posing as delivery agents.

According to her statement, she was detained in a cell for 48 hours, like a criminal at Harold Sodipo Police Station in Ikeja.

Miss Seyitan also said she was charged with no offence and upon her release, she was made to sign a gag order by the police and the singer’s team.

The lady also stated that Nigerians donated 1.6m for her case and she appreciated the kind gesture.

Seyitan further said she has now gotten the services of a law firm in Abuja to handle her case.

Read the full statement below: