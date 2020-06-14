Lady Cries Out After Failed Plastic Surgery Allegedly Performed By Dr Anu

A video trending on social media captures the moment a Nigerian lady, Vick cried out about the challenges she has been facing ever since she had a breast augmentation.

According to the lady, the surgery was carried out controversial Nigerian doctor, Dr Anu Fella of Med Contour.

This comes after the plastic surgeon announced that she will be offering a liposuction giveaway.

Vick said her she paid N1.6m for a fat transfer to both breasts.

However, she began noticing a “reddish sign” on both breasts so she contacted the plastic surgeon and she said she was placed on an injection which continued for 4 weeks.

The lady said she went for a scan and it was found that she had abscess in both of her breasts, which was drained off.



This kept reoccurring and the lady who complained of spending all she had on the surgical process, said she is currently at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) where doctors will also drain off the abscess in her breasts.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CBZBeLljbfr/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link