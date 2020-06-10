Lady Who Accused Davido’s PLM, Israel Of Rape Apologizes (Video)

Davido’s associate, Israel, who was accused of rape by a lady, has shared an update to the story.

Israel, who is Davido’s personal logistics manager, shared that the lady took to social media to accuse him of raping another lady and has now apologized.

However, he is not taking the apologies as he insists that the lady provides the details of the girl he raped.

READ ALSO – Rape Allegation: Davido Unfollows Peruzzi On Instagram

Sharing the video on his Instagram, he wrote: “See this idiot. You must provide the girl I raped o. Bastard.”

See His Post Here: