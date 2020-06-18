Lady Who Accused D’banj Of Rap Denies Being Arrested

The lady, Seyitan, who accused D’banj of rape has denied being arrested alongside her mother by the police.

Her update is coming up after some reports sprung up that she was allegedly arrested by the police.

Seyitan had accused popular Nigerian singer, D’banj for raping her, an accusation which he has filed a petition against.

READ ALSO – Glee Hotel Reacts To Rape Allegations Against D’Banj

Speaking against the news of her arrest, Seyitan stressed that she is done with the whole case as she said that she is leaving everything behind her.

See Her Post Here: