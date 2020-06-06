Lagos Accredits 3 Private Hospitals For Management Of COVID-19 Treatment

The Lagos state government says it has accredited three private hospitals for the management of COVID-19 cases in the state.

This was disclosed by Akin Abayomi, the state commissioner of health, at a media briefing on Saturday.

According to Abayomi, the accredited private hospitals passed the biosecurity compliance test and that the management of COVID-19 cases will remain under the supervision of the state ministry of health.

“They have passed the biosecurity compliance test. They have made modifications to their hospitals so that their staff and other patients are not put in danger or exposed to a higher risk of contracting COVID-19,” he said.

“Those private hospitals have passed the test and we are just in the process of issuing them with accreditation certificate so that they can start managing COVID19 patients in the private sector.

Read Also: No Policy Against Releasing Dead Patient For Burial: Abayomi

“However, even if they are managing COVID19 in the private sector, it still comes under the supervision of the Lagos State Government Ministry of Health.

“Also, information about every patient managed by the hospitals must be made available to us so that we can record it in our database.

“COVID-19 remains a public crisis and all public crises are managed and supervised by the Lagos state government and by extension the federal government of Nigeria.”