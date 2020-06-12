Lagos Court Sentences Two Men To Death For Robbery

A Lagos State High Court sitting in the Igbosere area has sentenced two robbers, Williams Udoh and Ubong Isaiah, to death for robbery.

The Director of Public Affairs at the State Ministry of Justice, Kayode Oyekanmi, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday

According to the statement, the court sentenced Isaiah to death on Wednesday for armed robbery while Udoh was sentenced to separate 21 years imprisonment for rape at the scene of the crime.

The two robbers were arraigned by the Lagos State government on an amended five-count on June 29, 2017.

The defendants, who pleaded not guilty, robbed the residents of Shepherd Estate in Ijegun on August 2, 2015, during which the first defendant (Udoh) raped one of the victims on her matrimonial bed.

The trial judge, Justice Atinuke Ipaye, stated that the evidence provided by the prosecutor’s witnesses was credible, compelling, and cogent to the ground of the conviction of the defendants.

Justice Ipaye found the two robbers guilty of the charge, saying they were punishable under Sections 261, 297, and 295 (2) of the Criminal Law, CH, C.17 Vol 13 Laws of Lagos State 2015.