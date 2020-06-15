Lagosians Mourn As Senator Osinowo Dies At 65

Bayo Sikiru Osinowo, Senator representing Lagos East senatorial district has died.

The deceased lawmaker was popularly called Pepper/Pepperito in Lagos political circle and is said to have died of after a brief illness.

Many Lagosians have taken to Twitter to express sadness to the shocking news of the lawmaker’s demise.

More to follow…

Updated: Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial district, Adebayo Osinowo, popularly known as "Pepperito" is dead. pic.twitter.com/xmoTMEopMn — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) June 15, 2020

**Inna Lillahi wa inna illahi roji’un Senator Sikiru Bayo Osinowo a.k.a Pepper representing Lagos East senatorial district just past away early hours of this morning😭😭😭after a brief illness.May Almighty Allah SWT forgive his shortcomings and grant the family fortitude to bear pic.twitter.com/tSNpc1niL8 — ibrahim faleti (@falbatini) June 15, 2020