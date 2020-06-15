Lagosians Mourn As Senator Osinowo Dies At 65

Bayo Sikiru Osinowo, Senator representing Lagos East senatorial district has died.
The deceased lawmaker was popularly called Pepper/Pepperito in Lagos political circle and is said to have died of after a brief illness.
Many Lagosians have taken to Twitter to express sadness to the shocking news of the lawmaker’s demise.
More to follow…
Updated: Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial district, Adebayo Osinowo, popularly known as "Pepperito" is dead. pic.twitter.com/xmoTMEopMn
— TVC News (@tvcnewsng) June 15, 2020
**Inna Lillahi wa inna illahi roji’un
Senator Sikiru Bayo Osinowo a.k.a Pepper representing Lagos East senatorial district just past away early hours of this morning😭😭😭after a brief illness.May Almighty Allah SWT forgive his shortcomings and grant the family fortitude to bear pic.twitter.com/tSNpc1niL8
— ibrahim faleti (@falbatini) June 15, 2020
Shame on you, death! A huge loss to Lagos State, especially his constituent Zone B Senatorial District of Lagos East.
No doubt you'll forever be missed by all and sundry, the invincible Pepperito, himself.
Continue to rest in power, our very own Senator Bayo Sikiru Osinowo. pic.twitter.com/tCg7O4SDRP
— Comrade Adedayo Osho (@osho_comrade) June 15, 2020