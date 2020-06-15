Lagosians Mourn As Senator Osinowo Dies At 65

By
Verity Awala
-
Bayo Osinowo
Bayo Osinowo

Bayo Sikiru Osinowo, Senator representing Lagos East senatorial district has died.

The deceased lawmaker was popularly called Pepper/Pepperito in Lagos political circle and is said to have died of after a brief illness.

Many Lagosians have taken to Twitter to express sadness to the shocking news of the lawmaker’s demise.

More to follow…

