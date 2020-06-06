Lawmaker Apologises For Blaming Rape On Women’s Dressing

Ahmed Jaha, the member representing Chibok, Damboa in the lower chambers of the National Assembly has issued an apology over his comment blaming indecent dressing among women for the rising cases of rape incident.

Speaking while fielding questions from newsmen on Saturday, he agreed to making a remark that has offended the sensibility of Nigerians and the human race as a whole, especially the women.

He said,

“I have made a mistake that has offended the sensibilities of fellow Nigerians and indeed, fellow human beings, particularly women who are our mothers, wives, sisters and daughters.

“While I totally reaffirm my position that rapists should face death sentences, I regret the part that talks about the dressing of women.