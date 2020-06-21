‘Learn To Celebrate Yourself’ – Korede Bello Urges Fans (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer and Marvin Records signee, Korede Bello, has dished out a piece of advice to his fans and followers.

The singer, on Twitter, shared that people need to celebrate themselves more often as he wrote on the microblogging platform.

Korede who is known go give advice to his fans advised them to celebrate themselves very often, especially when no one else is watching.

Sharing on Twitter, the singer wrote: “celebrate yourself especially when no one’s watching”

See His Post Here: