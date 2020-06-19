‘Leave Your Yahoo Boyfriend Before He Brings You Yahoo Disgrace’ – Ifu Ennada Tells Ladies

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ifu Ennada has taken to her Instagram page to advise ladies, who are dating internet fraudsters.

The reality TV star shared a post in which she advised the ladies to quit the relationships and search for a job because the fraudsters would only bring disgrace upon them.

Sharing a photo of herself, the entrepreneur wrote:

“Leave that YahooYahoo boyfriend before he brings you Yahoo Yahoo disgrace. Go and hustle clean and make your own money, God will bless the work of your hands.”

See her post below: