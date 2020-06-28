Let’s Move On With Our Lives – Samklef Ends Feud With Daddy Freeze

Popular Nigerian singer and music producer, Samklef, has reportedly ended his three-year-old feud with Daddy Freeze.

The singer, in a tweet, shared that he isn’t being sentimental over Daddy Freeze concerning how he was dragged on his relationship with Hushpuppi.

Writing further, the singer called for the feud to be over as he also shared that Daddy Freeze helped sanitize the church.

Sharing on Twitter, the singer wrote: “I’m not sentimental. He only just got carried way! And come dey over do am! Let’s just move on with our life And have fun.”

See His Post Here: