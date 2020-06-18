Lightning Strikes Three FRSC Officials In Ogun

Tragedy struck on Wednesday as no fewer than three officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC) attached to the Ogun State Sector Command met their untimely death after a lightning struck.

According to reports, the incident happened around 10am while the victims were planning for the morning parade at their office in the old tollgate, Ilese, in the Ijebu North-East Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the incident, the Public Education Officer, Ogun State Sector Command, FRSC, Florence Okpe, said it may be wrong to conclude that the incident happened because of lightning until a proper investigation has been carried out.

Read Also: FRSC Warns Drivers Against Using Earpiece While Driving

She said, “So we were informed, but my sector commander, Mr Ahmed Umar, has just gone there to find out what really happened.

“I cannot give any information until he comes back to brief us on what really happened. The sector commander is presently there in Ilese.

“When he comes back, he will tell us what really went wrong. I can’t just start talking, because we don’t really know what happened, whether it was lightning or something else.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

Oyeyemi said the command had been briefed about the incident, which he described as unfortunate.

“This is unfortunate. The incident is a natural phenomenon. Our men will evacuate the corpses and they are also there to ensure the maintenance of law and order in the area,” he stated.