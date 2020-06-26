Liverpool Wins First Premier League Title In 30 Years

Liverpool sealed a 19th league title for the club with a record seven games left to play after City’s defeat left them 23 points adrift of Liverpool at the top.

Liverpool had moved within two points of the title with a 4-0 demolition of Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday.

This is the club’s first EPL crown in thirty years.

🏆🔴 PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 🔴🏆 pic.twitter.com/nNO5YMNaDv — Premier League (@premierleague) June 25, 2020

Liverpool got the favour they wanted from Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Willian’s 78th minute penalty, awarded for a handball by Fernandinho, ended City’s two-year reign as champions after Kevin De Bruyne had canceled out Christian Pulisic’s opener.