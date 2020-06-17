Living In Bondage: Graphic Designer Drags Ramsey Nouah For Using Her Work Without Payment

The graphic designer for the making of groundbreaking cinema sequel to 1993’s Nollywood movie, Living In Bondage, has blown hot fumes on producer and director, Ramsey Nouah.

Taking to Twitter, the lady, identified as ‘Louisajio’, shared that Ramsey Nouah hired her, used her designs and is yet to pay her.

She wrote in-depth of the agreements they reached as she also shared her designs that were very apparent in the movie.

READ ALSO – See How Ramsey Nouah Recreates 1992 Movie, ‘Living In Bondage’ (Video)

According to her, she shared her designs with the crew before they asked her that they wouldn’t go further to use her works which they eventually used in the end.

See Her Post Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBhpoZwnz3l/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link