Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Hits Ghana

On late Wednesday evening, June 24, a shaking of a moderate quake was felt in most parts of Ghana’s capital city, Accra.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake reached magnitude 4.0 which makes it one of the strongest earthquakes in Ghana in years.

The epicenter was located in the western part of the city. Two minor aftershocks were felt by residents a few minutes after the mainshock.

The phenomenon took place in Ghana at about 10:40 pm Wednesday, June 24, 2020, occurred three times in the space of 10 minutes.

The Ghana Seismic Center, under the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) is yet to confirm the reason for the tremor.

Ghana experienced two earth tremors in 2019 and one in 2018. These tremors were recorded mostly in Accra, the capital.

