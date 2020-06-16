Major-General Sacked Over N400m Theft

The former general officer commanding the Nigerian army 8 division in Sokoto, Hakeem Otiki has been court martial and sacked for N400 theft.

The sentence was handed to him on Monday night at the army headquarters garrison in Abuja.

A part of his sentence includes a reduction of his rank to brigadier general with two years seniority on count three and severe reprimand on count four.

The ruling of the court martial which was headed by Lamidi Adeosun, a lieutenant-general, is subject to approval by the army council.

The major general was charged under the armed forces act (AFA) after soldiers in his detail reportedly stole money estimated to be N400 million.

A military aircraft was said to be waiting in Kaduna but the soldiers plotted to steal the money during a stop in Kaduna and subsequently deserted the army.

Otiki was then arrested after the theft and placed under house arrest until his trial by the court-martial.