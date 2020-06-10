Make National Assembly Job Part-time Affair, Senator Ndume Urges FG

The member representing Borno South in the upper chambers of the National Assembly, Ali Ndume has advocated that Nigeria needs to revert to the parliamentary system of government, citing that presidential system of government was not designed for poor countries like Nigeria.

Speaking in Abuja on Wednesday, he further clarified that making the National Assembly a part time arrangement with a reduced salary would safe the country some cost especially now that sittings are conducted less often.

He said, “We can make the National Assembly a part-time arrangement for now since we conduct our sitting once or twice in a week these days.

“If we make it part-time, that means our salaries must be reduced. The reality is that we can’t continue in a situation like this where 70 per cent of the country’s budget is going to personnel and recurrent expenditure as if everything is okay.

“This is a time when we are borrowing to fund the budget. I didn’t say salaries of civil servants who are struggling to survive, should be slashed.

“If under these critical circumstances where 70 per cent of the budget goes to recurrent expenditure and overhead, then the government should really sit down and critically look at it.

“The government should identify public officers that can work part-time and reduce their salaries.

“For example, even in the National Assembly, for the period of this pandemic, I strongly advocate that the work of the legislature and other people should be made part-time and therefore, pay them on a part-time basis to reduce costs.”