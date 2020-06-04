Male Models Call Out Colleague, Solomon For Allegedly Molesting Them

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Mike Solomon
Instagram influencer, Mike Solomon

In the wake of the recent rape cases, two male models have called out their colleague, Solomon, for allegedly sexually molesting them.

The models revealed the ordeals they faced with their friend whom they trusted.

One of the victims, Onwuka Jefferson claimed Solomon asked him to sleep with him but he refused so the latter became furious and tagged him as ungrateful.

Another victim, @daevees recounted his experience which occurred in September, 2019.

@daevees said he was in a room when Solomon came to hug him from behind and he could feel his manhood so he pushed him off.

Read Also: Lady Accuses Uti Nwachukwu Of Rape; Says ‘He Is Bisexual

Read their stories below:

 


h

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here